MMRDA launches second of longest steel decks on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Monday launched the second of the longest (180 metre) orthotropic steel decks (OSD) on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) — a 22-km-long sea link that will connect South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. The first of the 180-metre OSDs was launched earlier this year.

At 2,400 MT, these OSDs weigh as heavy as six large-sized aircraft and give a navigation space of 180 metres to ships traversing under the bridge without obstruction. These steel deck superstructures, being used for the first time in the country, will carry the vehicular load more efficiently and improve the load-carrying capacity of the bridge as compared to a concrete superstructure. These also weigh less than concrete girders.

MMRDA metropolitan commissioner SVR Srinivas said, “It is a significant milestone that team MMRDA has reached in MTHL. Teams are moving in sync with our catchup plan towards commissioning the project by the end of next year.”

Launched in package-1, the 180-metre OSD was the 14th of the 38 OSDs to be erected for the project. (Photo: MMRDA) Launched in package-1, the 180-metre OSD was the 14th of the 38 OSDs to be erected for the project. (Photo: MMRDA)

The MTHL has been divided into different packages to ensure timely completion. Launched in package-1, the 180-metre OSD was the 14th of the 38 OSDs to be erected for the project.

Once opened to the traffic, it will cut the travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Moreover, the bridge will also open up real estate development opportunities with affordable houses near Mumbai.