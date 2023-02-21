MMRDA installs first composite steel span on MTHL connecting Sewri to Eastern Freeway

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) installed the first of the five composite steel girder spans at Sewri side in package 1 on Monday. The 40-metre span weighing about 130 MT has been installed to connect Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink (MTHL) package 1 with Eastern Freeway at two levels.

According to MMRDA, the interchange bridge structure is mainly made of segmental box girder and cast in- situ concrete decks of mostly 40-m spans in all zones, except for a steel composite span across the Eastern Freeway.

“We have achieved another milestone by installing the 1st of the 5 composite steel girder spans that will connect MTHL package 1 with Eastern freeway. MMRDA is working to change the face of MMR by integrating its existing road-based transport network with other infra projects. MTHL is the engineering marvel that will decongest Mumbai city and connect it to the mainland,” said SVR Srinivas, Commissioner of MMRDA, on Monday.

The 10.38 km stretch of package 1 is broadly divided into 3 zones —Marine that is about 5.755 km, Intertidal zone which is about 4.130 km and Land zone (Sewri Interchange).

In the land zone, there are 8 ramps that connect the MTHL main bridge with the existing Eastern Freeway (4 ramps), proposed Sewri Worli elevated bridge (2 ramps) and MBPT road below Eastern Freeway (2 ramps).

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is a 6-lane road bridge across the Mumbai Bay, between Sewri in Mumbai and Chirle in Navi Mumbai. When completed, it will be the longest sea bridge in India.

MTHL is divided into three construction packages for execution, in which package 1 comprises 10.38 km of bridge section spanning across Mumbai Bay and Sewri Interchange.

The entire bridge is about 22 km long, comprising 16.5 km of sea bridge and 5.5 km of viaducts on land, on both ends of the bridge.