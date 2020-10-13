MMRDA initiates plan to merge two Metro corridors

At Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai. File

A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the scrapping of the Aarey car shed project and the integration of under construction Metro corridors 3 and 6, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday began the process of the merger.

The agency has decided to prepare a fresh detailed project report (DPR) for the 14.47-km-long Swami Samarth Nagar, Andheri to Vikhroli elevated line (corridor 6) being built by it to facilitate the integration.

Uddhav has now announced the construction of a common car shed on a 41-acre land in Kanjurmarg to serve both corridor 6 and the 33.5-km underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line 3, which is being constructed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL).

Senior officials said that MMRDA Commissioner R A Rajeev issued the order for the formulation of the new DPR at an internal meeting of officials.

They added that this was felt necessary since the two corridors were designed to different specifications. “To ensure smooth running of both the lines and eliminating possible signalling or system glitches, some changes to the specifications (of corridor 6) are also necessary,” a senior official said.

Currently, corridor 6 is designed to run a six-coach train, while line 3 is designed to run an eight-coach locomotive.

“The station length of some of the line 6 stations towards Kanjurmarg will need to be increased to accommodate an eight-coach rail. Some changes to the signalling system will have to be done as well,” the official said. “The new DPR will incorporate these changes. It will plan for a smooth integration of the two lines,” he added.

As for corridor 3, MMRCL will now need to construct an additional 1.5-km long elevated viaduct to meet the other Metro line near Seepz. “One section of the underground rail was planned at grade to take the car rakes to the now scrapped Aarey car shed. A ramp will now take the rakes to the elevated viaduct that will meet line 6 at a 500-m height,” another official said.

The entire cost of the integration is estimated to be about Rs 425 crore. While MMRCL will bear the cost for the elevated viaduct and the ramp, MMRDA has agreed to bear the cost for design changes along corridor 6, officials said.

While MMRCL officials are wary that the relocation of the car shed will further delay the commissioning of the underground rail that is already running behind schedule, MMRDA engineers have also forecast that changes to the design specification will push the work back on the elevated line by six months. About 18 per cent work has been completed on line 6 so far.

