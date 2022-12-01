MMRDA hands over control of eastern and western express highways to BMC

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) formally handed over the control of two major arterial roads, Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH), to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on November 29.

The handover took place two months after BMC commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, urged the Bombay High Court (HC) to make BMC the sole planning authority for the two arterial roads of Mumbai.

On September 30, the state government issued a NOC and urged the MMRDA to hand over the two major arterial roads to the BMC, and a portion of the road to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for its future maintenance and operation.

“The entire 25.23-km stretch of the WEH starting from Mahim till Dahisar Check Naka should be handed over to the BMC for future maintenance. While 18.75 km of EEH between Sion and Mulund Check Naka will be handed over to BMC as well. Since the remaining 4.8 km of EEH extends beyond Mulund Check Naka to Golden Dice Junction at Thane, this particular stretch will be handed over to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC),” read the NOC letter from the state government.

A letter dated November 29, 2022, and undersigned by MM Patel, chief engineer of the civic roads department and AP Nagargoje, chief engineer from MMRDA, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, states that the official handing over of two major the arterial roads had taken place on the said date. The said letter also states that all the ongoing construction and development works on the two highways will now fall under BMC’s responsibility.

Confirming the development, P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) told The Indian Express, “We have finished all the required procedures related to formal handing over of the roads and the revenue model has also been decided. The BMC will have a complete right to the total revenue that is being generated through advertisement rights and tolls.”

He also said that the civic body is set to form a special steering committee that will assess the current structural condition of the two arterial roads.

“We are set to create a special-steering committee comprising engineers and experts that will study and monitor the financial accounts and the existing structural condition of the EEH and WEH. Based on their study, a report will be prepared, and based on the findings of the report we will initiate repair and retrofitting works wherever required,” Velrasu said.

It is to be noted that post the handover, the civic body will be held responsible for potholes on these two roads that form during the monsoon. Every year, the BMC dodges complaints stating that it is not its responsibility to fill these potholes as the roads fall under the jurisdiction of MMRDA.

“As part of Mumbai’s beautification plan, we have plans to beautify the entire WEH and EEH along with the unused spaces that are available there. So, now that the handing over is done we will deliberate the process and initiate the beautification and repair works in a phased manner,” a civic official said.