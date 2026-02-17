MMRDA gives Rs 40 lakh compensation to kin of Metro parapet collapse victim

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority handed over compensation cheques worth Rs 40 lakh to the family of Ramdhani Yadav, 49, who was killed after a cement parapet segment from Metro Line 4 fell onto an autorickshaw he was travelling in Mulund.
Following this, Ramdhani’s family accepted his body from Rajawadi Hospital.
Family members had earlier refused to claim the body, demanding adequate compensation and a government job for one of Yadav’s daughters. On Monday afternoon, after receiving two cheques of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, in the name of Ramdhani’s wife, from the MMRDA, the family completed formalities at the hospital.
The MMRDA also suspended two more engineers connected with Metro Line 4, a day after an executive engineer was suspended following accident
Ramdhani’s elder brother, Ramsamujh Yadav, said that his body would be taken to their native village in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning for the last rites. “The MMRDA has also orally promised a job for one of the children in the future,” he said.
The state government has separately announced Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia, and the family is also expected to receive insurance compensation.
Relatives urged authorities to ensure the amounts are released without delay, noting that the family resides in Uttar Pradesh and may not be able to pursue procedural formalities in Mumbai on a daily basis.
Story continues below this ad
“The compensation cannot replace my uncle, but it will provide some support to the family. His wife and younger daughter are inconsolable,” said his nephew, Krishna Yadav. The expenses of transporting the body to Uttar Pradesh were borne by MP Priya Saroj.
A native of Jaunpur, Ramdhani was the serving village pradhan and the sole earning member of his family. He is survived by his wife and three daughters aged between 15 and 20.
The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the concrete parapet wall segment fell onto an autorickshaw in which Ramdhani was travelling with two others, both of whom sustained injuries.
Meanwhile, sources said chief engineer Abhijit Bhishikar and deputy engineer Snehal Sawant have been placed under suspension in connection with the incident. Earlier, executive engineer Satyajit Salve was suspended over alleged lapses linked to the incident.
Story continues below this ad
In addition to the suspensions, a departmental inquiry has been ordered against chief engineer Madhukar Kharat to examine possible procedural and supervisory failures.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More