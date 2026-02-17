MMRDA gives Rs 40 lakh compensation to kin of Metro parapet collapse victim

The state government has separately announced Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia, and the family is also expected to receive insurance compensation.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority handed over compensation cheques worth Rs 40 lakh to the family of Ramdhani Yadav, 49, who was killed after a cement parapet segment from Metro Line 4 fell onto an autorickshaw he was travelling in Mulund.

Following this, Ramdhani’s family accepted his body from Rajawadi Hospital.

Family members had earlier refused to claim the body, demanding adequate compensation and a government job for one of Yadav’s daughters. On Monday afternoon, after receiving two cheques of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, in the name of Ramdhani’s wife, from the MMRDA, the family completed formalities at the hospital.

The MMRDA also suspended two more engineers connected with Metro Line 4, a day after an executive engineer was suspended following accident