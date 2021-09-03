MMRDA gets two bids for 7.2 km ropeway system

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) recently received two bids for its project to build a 7.2 km ropeway system, which aims to provide direct connectivity for residents of Gorai and Marve to Metro Line 2A between Dahisar (W) and Andheri (W), said MMRDA metropolitan commissioner DVR Shrinivas.

In March 2020, a Request for Proposal for Implementation of the Ropeway Corridor-1 between Mahavir Nagar Metro Station (Link Road) to Pagoda and Gorai Village, Mumbai on Design, Finance, Build, Operate, and Transfer (DFBOT) basis was floated.

According to MMRDA officials, the aerial transport system was considered faster than the ferry system, which is currently in operation on this stretch.

The MMRDA’s plan was to connect the Charkop Metro station with Marve village and Mahavir Nagar Metro station with Gorai pagoda and village.