MMRDA gets 7 bids for supply of rail coaches

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has received seven bids from companies interested in supplying rail coaches for the Metro 2A, 2B and 7 corridors. The contractor will provide 378 coaches for the three corridors.

“We have received an excellent response to the tender for rolling stock and are extremely happy to ensure timely completion of both the projects. Our aim is to provide a safe, robust, reliable and energy friendly metro network to the city”, said R A Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner.

The seven firms that have submitted bidding documents are Hyundai Rotem (Korea); Bombardier India & Bombardier Germany; CRRC Corporation Ltd; Bharat Earth Movers Ltd; Titagarh Wagons & Titagarh Firema; Alstom Transport India & Alstom SA and CAF India & CAF Spain.

The bidding process is being carried out in adherence to norms fixed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which is funding the projects. However, this had also led to some delays as the multilateral bank was not in agreement with some of the state’s conditions. The ADB objected to the state’s proposal to have the arbitration centre in Mumbai and had also sought that the condition to procure 75 per cent of rakes from India be dropped.

The successful bidder will be appointed after the bid documents are evaluated. The company will provide 63 sets of trains with six cars, each equipped with faster acceleration/ deceleration. The coaches will also have features that make them user-friendly for the differently abled and senior citizens.

Further, the coaches will be air-conditioned and energy friendly with regenerative braking systems, equipped with CCTV security surveillance for passenger security and real-time track monitoring facility to ensure safety. The trains will work on latest CBTC signaling technology system, while the metro station platforms will have platform screen doors for safety of passengers.

