Mumbai body floats tender for consultant to plan cycle track

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is in the process of reviving the cycling track plan for the city and has floated a tender for selection of a consultant for Planning & Designing of Cycle Track & Junction Improvements on Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

The tender was floated on Thursday and the last date for submission is June 28.

A month ago, the authority had floated a tender for appointment of a consultant for planning and designing of a cycle track on the Western Express Highway (WEH) too.

According to the authority, apart from the cycling track of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), there is a plan to make four more cycling tracks in the city at appropriate locations considering business hubs.

In 2011, the authority had constructed a cycling track in BKC with an investment of Rs 6 crore, but it failed owing to the use of track by scooter and motorcycle riders, and people parking their vehicles on it.

After almost a decade, the authority has revived the cycling track at BKC and the Mumbai suburbs guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray announced that in coming years more such cycling tracks would be executed on major roads in the city.

As per the revival plan, the authority has now floated tenders for the appointment of consultants who will plan and design cycle tracks on the western and eastern express highways. The locations will be selected considering vehicular traffic and commercial establishments on the arterial roads.

“The tender is for the appointment of a consultant. Once the consultant is appointed, they will give a proposal with the planning, designing of cycle track and junction improvement of the road. Following the proposal, the authority will decide on the same. The length and location of the stretch of the track and cost will be decided as per the proposal given by the consultant after reviewing it,” said an MMRDA official.

“Cycling in a city like Mumbai is difficult, hence a cycling track is necessary. After 7 am, there is so much traffic that cycling becomes risky. We need a special track for cycle enthusiasts. We appreciate the government’s initiative, but the authority should also take us into consideration before executing the plan so that we can convey our issues and suggest solutions. So far we have not been contacted by anyone,” said Mumbai city cycling association president Anil Tambe.

He added that pavements and pedestrian crossings should be improved, and cycling tracks should be safe for the cyclist and shouldn’t be encroached.