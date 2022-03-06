MMRDA floats tender for 4-lane bridge connecting Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday floated a tender for a four-lane bridge connecting Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade, which will act as the last mile connectivity on the southern end for the under-construction coastal road.

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner S V R Srinivas told The Indian Express, “We have floated a tender for the design and construction of this link. It will be the last mile connectivity for the coastal road after it ends at Princess Street flyover and will also reduce decongestion at Nariman Point and Colaba.”

He added, “On the Cuffe Parade side, while one arm of the road will go towards Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, another will go to Wodehouse Road. We will have a 100 m span in between to allow fishing boats. This connector road will also have a walking track and a cycling track and a gallery from where people can watch the sea.’’

Srinivas said the Maharashtra Maritime Board has planned a jetty on Marine Drive and this has also been accommodated in the design.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 284.5 crore and work will have to be completed in two years.

Nariman Point and Colaba host several important business centres, government administrative offices and posh localities. Currently, the only road connecting Nariman Point to Colaba is through Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, which is heavily congested.