Mumbai: MMRDA examines possibility of constructing Metro corridor on MTHL

An aerial view of Metro Line 2A and Line 7 under construction by MMRDA in western suburbs of Mumbai (PTI Photo)

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) is examining the possibility of constructing a Metro corridor on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) road, which will connect the southern part of the city to Navi Mumbai.

The matter was discussed on Friday in a meeting held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to review major infrastructure projects.

The MTHL project – the country’s largest proposed sea link – is a 21.8-km long six-lane road bridge that is being built between Sewri in Mumbai and Chirle in Navi Mumbai. While the project was envisaged about 35 years ago, three attempts in 2006, 2007 and 2013 by the government to start work in various modes did not succeed.

Currently, 35-40 per cent of the work on MTHL is complete. The project is expected to be completed by September 2023.

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Ashish Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Vikas Kharge, Principal Secretary (Urban Development) Bhushan Gagrani and MMRDA Commissioner Srinivasan attended Friday’s meeting.

A source said that MMRDA Chief S V R Shrinivas suggested in the meeting that the possibility of a Metro line on MTHL should be examined. “Thackeray responded positively and accordingly, the MMRDA is now exploring the possibility,” the source added.

When contacted, Shrinivas said they are examining whether it will be possible to build a Metro corridor on the sea link.

“There will be no need for extra construction on MTHL for the Metro line, as we will just have to add tracks. Already, Worli-Sewri underground Metro corridor is being constructed. The Sewri Metro station will connect MTHL, thereby linking it to Navi Mumbai,” said an official.

Another official said the plan would ease pressure on other modes of transport. “A Metro line on MTHL will be very useful… it will become a major public transport system for commuters who travel from Raigad, Navi Mumbai and Pune to south Mumbai,” the official said.