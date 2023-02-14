MMRDA to construct 2.5-km road flyover below Mumbai Metro Line 6

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will construct a combined 2.58-kilometre-long road flyover below the elevated Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli) at a common pier in the road median to provide additional transport facilities.

The elevated Mumbai Metro 6 is passing through Jogeshwari, WEH, and Powai comprising 15.31-km elevated corridor that will form vast metro network, connecting four other metro corridors namely Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar), Metro 3 Colaba Bandra SEEPZ, Metro 4 (Wadala – Kasarvadavali) and Metro 7 (Andheri (East) – Dahisar (East)), apart from two suburban railway stations – Kanjurmarg and Jogeshwari.

Meanwhile, due to its integration with other Metro lines and railway stations the rail line will cater to 7.69 lakh ridership daily by 2031.

The construction of a Metro depot at Kanjurmarg salt pan land for this line can potentially ensure its completion, said MMRDA officials.

The Indian Express earlier reported that although the civil works of metro lines 6, 4, and 5 are going on in full swing, the non-availability of depot land may affect the deadline of their commercial operation.

“The authority is constructing the Mumbai Metro network to provide mass rapid transit services to people within a short travel distance. Metro Line 6 will provide the much-needed rail-based connectivity between the western and eastern suburbs, and contribute to an integrated public transport network for Mumbaikars,” said SVR Srinivas, MMRDA Commissioner.

The Metro 6 will have 13 stations and 66 per cent of work is complete as of now, said the MMRDA, which is the project implementing authority.

The civil work on metro stations on line 6 is 51.50 percent complete. In addition, it has achieved 71% viaduct completion on the 15.31 km long Metro corridor of Metro line 6. Overall physical progress on this line is 66% complete, as per the MMRDA.

The MMRDA is constructing a 15.31-km-long Metro line which will be operational between Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli (EEH) passing through Jogeshwari, WEH, and Powai. The major portion of the line will run through JVLR, an elevated corridor that will link the Western and Eastern Express Highways as well as the North-South and East-West regions of Mumbai.

Metro line 6 will provide railway facilities to governmental, commercial, and geographically significant areas.

Overall the project cost of Metro Line 6 is Rs 6,716 crore.