MMRDA commissioner takes over as MD of MMRCL

Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner SVR Srinivas took on the additional charge of MMRCL Wednesday. (File)

The state government has removed senior IAS officer Ranjit Singh Deol as managing director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation limited (MMRCL), which is building the city’s first underground Metro line, the 33.5-km-long Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor.