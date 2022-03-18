MMRDA commissioner takes over as MD of MMRCL

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 18, 2022 11:53:52 pm
March 18, 2022 11:53:52 pm
The state government has removed senior IAS officer Ranjit Singh Deol as managing director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation limited (MMRCL), which is building the city’s first underground Metro line, the 33.5-km-long Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor.
Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner SVR Srinivas took on the additional charge of MMRCL Wednesday.
Deol, an IAS officer of 1998 batch, took charge as MMRCL MD and vice-chairman in January 2020. Srinivas visited BKC Metro station with MMRCL officials Thursday and reviewed the pro-gress of the Metro-3 project.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd