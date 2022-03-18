scorecardresearch
Friday, March 18, 2022
MMRDA commissioner takes over as MD of MMRCL

The state government has removed senior IAS officer Ranjit Singh Deol as managing director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation limited (MMRCL), which is building the city’s first underground Metro line, the 33.5-km-long Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 18, 2022 11:53:52 pm
Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner SVR Srinivas took on the additional charge of MMRCL Wednesday. (File)

Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner SVR Srinivas took on the additional charge of MMRCL Wednesday.

Deol, an IAS officer of 1998 batch, took charge as MMRCL MD and vice-chairman in January 2020. Srinivas visited BKC Metro station with MMRCL officials Thursday and reviewed the pro-gress of the Metro-3 project.

