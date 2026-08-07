MMRDA canteen in Mumbai allowed to reopen after operator gets food safety licence

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra on Thursday night permitted the canteen at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to resume operations after its operator obtained a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence.

Earlier this week, on Monday, an inspection at the canteen inside the MMRDA headquarters revealed that the contractor was operating the facility without any FSSAI licence, which is mandatory for running any food establishment. The FDA immediately ordered the canteen to stop operations and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the contractor.

During the inspection, the contractor maintained that he had already applied for a new FSSAI licence. “I checked the documents and found that he had applied for registration on July 22. I had already scrutinised the application and reverted. On the day of the inspection, the application was pending with him for modifications,” an FDA official said.