MMRDA canteen in Mumbai allowed to reopen after operator gets food safety licence
On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration in Maharashtra ordered the canteen functioning inside the MMRDA headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex to stop operations and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the contractor.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra on Thursday night permitted the canteen at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to resume operations after its operator obtained a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence.
Earlier this week, on Monday, an inspection at the canteen inside the MMRDA headquarters revealed that the contractor was operating the facility without any FSSAI licence, which is mandatory for running any food establishment. The FDA immediately ordered the canteen to stop operations and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the contractor.
During the inspection, the contractor maintained that he had already applied for a new FSSAI licence. “I checked the documents and found that he had applied for registration on July 22. I had already scrutinised the application and reverted. On the day of the inspection, the application was pending with him for modifications,” an FDA official said.
Meanwhile, FDA officials directed the contractor to complete the required compliances until he obtained the licence. After he obtained the FSSAI licence on Thursday, the FDA permitted him to resume operations from Friday.
On Wednesday, FDA officials found that two canteens at the city’s premium institute, IIT Bombay, were operating without FSSAI licences. They were subsequently issued stop-business notices. A third canteen, which held a valid licence but was found non-compliant with certain food safety norms, was served an improvement notice.
Heena Khandelwal is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai. She covers a wide range of subjects from relationship and gender to theatre and food. To get in touch, write to heena.khandelwal@expressindia.com ... Read More