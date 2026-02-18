MMRDA asks govt to transfer public land across Mumbai to it for monetizing them
Sighting precedence in other development organisations like Pune and Nagpur, the idea received a positive response at the 160th MMRDA meeting on Monday chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde.
CONTINUING THE trend of monetizing public land parcels to shore up revenue, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to send a proposal to the Maharashtra government requesting all vacant government land parcels in the MMR be transferred to it. Through it, the MMRDA has vowed it will protect the parcels from encroachment, monetize by selling or leasing them, and thus develop them.
Approving the budget, the idea was floated in the interest of generating a steady cash flow for the authority which is working on multiple infrastructure projects in the region. “One of the key ways for a project to be financially viable is by capturing the land value of the surrounding area the project is serving,” said a senior MMRDA official. “The revenue land across the MMR can be used to ensure the MMRDA’s projects stay financially viable and our finances remain one step ahead,” he said.
In the budget released on Monday, the MMRDA projected an earning of Rs 11,000 crore from land sales of its parcels–primarily in BKC and Wadala–through which it was able to get its budget to a surplus for the first time in eight years. In 2025-26, the authority earned Rs 4,582.62 crore from the sale of land parcels.
The proposal will be sent to the Urban Development (UD) department. Once procedures are complete, the transfers will also aid in the planned development of vacant areas in the wider MMR region. With Mumbai being near its capacity, the official hinted the land in question will lie outside the boundaries of the Greater Mumbai region and in the MMR.
The MMRDA will also be able to earn through the sales of TDR and FSI on the plots.
With the debt burden of the MMRDA increasing every year, cash flows will be imperative to continue funding the authority.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
