MMRDA asks BMC to pay land cost to MoD for Vakola Nalla bridge widening work

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has asked the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to pay Rs 27.23 crore as land acquisition cost for Vakola Nalla bridge widening work to the Ministry of Defence.

The Vakola Nalla Bridge widening is part of SCLR (Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road) extension project. An MMRDA official said the existing two-lane bridge, which will be widened to four lanes, will require 1,352 sq mt land belonging to MoD.

Since MMRDA is only executing the SCLR extension project while it belongs to the BMC, it has asked the civic body to pay the land acquisition compensation. The MMRDA letter reads, “With reference to said working permission, you are requested to settle/pay market rate as worked out by the MoD (i.e. Rs 27,23,74,136) directly to office concerned of MoD and convey MCGM’s In-principle acceptance to MMRDA so as to pay the related cost required to be complied/fulfilled so that the most delayed & incomplete/half-done work of road widening to its full DP width can be completed to ease traffic congestion at Vakola Junction.”