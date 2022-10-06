scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

MMRDA asks BMC to pay land cost to MoD for Vakola Nalla bridge widening work

The Vakola Nalla Bridge widening is part of SCLR (Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road) extension  project. An MMRDA official said the existing two-lane bridge, which will be widened to four lanes, will require 1,352 sq mt land belonging to MoD.

MMRDA, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, Vakola Nalla bridge widening, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe MMRDA letter reads, “With reference to said working permission, you are requested to settle/pay market rate as worked out by the MoD (i.e. Rs 27,23,74,136) directly to office concerned of MoD and convey MCGM's In-principle acceptance to MMRDA so as to pay the related cost required to be complied/fulfilled so that the most delayed & incomplete/half-done work of road widening to its full DP width can be completed to ease traffic congestion at Vakola Junction."

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has asked the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to pay Rs 27.23 crore as land acquisition cost for Vakola Nalla bridge widening work to the Ministry of Defence.

The Vakola Nalla Bridge widening is part of SCLR (Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road) extension  project. An MMRDA official said the existing two-lane bridge, which will be widened to four lanes, will require 1,352 sq mt land belonging to MoD.

More from Mumbai

Since MMRDA is only executing the SCLR extension project while it belongs to the BMC, it has asked the civic body to pay the land acquisition compensation. The MMRDA letter reads, “With reference to said working permission, you are requested to settle/pay market rate as worked out by the MoD (i.e. Rs 27,23,74,136) directly to office concerned of MoD and convey MCGM’s In-principle acceptance to MMRDA so as to pay the related cost required to be complied/fulfilled so that the most delayed & incomplete/half-done work of road widening to its full DP width can be completed to ease traffic congestion at Vakola Junction.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 02:42:08 am
Next Story

BEST to begin premium bus service by mid-October

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement