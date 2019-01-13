MMRDA aims to complete Metro lines 2A and 7 ahead of monsoon

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is aiming at completing the construction of two Metro lines — Metro 2A and Metro 7 — before monsoon this year.

Sources said the target has been set with an eye on Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls later this year. According to sources, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, Pravin Darade, Friday held a meeting with contractors and issued directions to complete all civil works on the two Metro corridors before the onset of monsoon in June.

The MMRDA, led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, is the nodal agency for Metro 7 and Metro 2A. Civil construction work of both these lines has been underway for the last two years. While the Western Express Highway has been barricaded on account of the construction of Metro 7, parts of the Link Road have been eaten into by barricades erected for the construction of Metro 2A, aggravating traffic woes on both stretches. An MMRDA officer said completion of civil work would enable the removal of barricades that was expected to ease traffic movement.

The senior officer said, “Work on both these corridors is progressing despite various challenges. Eighty-five per cent of the foundation work, 69 per cent of pier construction work and 50 per cent of girder launching has successfully been completed on both the Metro corridors. Likewise, many underground utilities such as gas pipes, electrical cables and telephone lines have successfully been shifted.