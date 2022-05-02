MMRDA adopts gender-related findings to make Metro commute accessible and appealing to women

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Monday released findings from the Gender Inclusive Future Transport (GIFT) project, an initiative supported by the UK government in collaboration with World Resources Institute India (WRI India), on the differences in the travel needs of men and women.

MMRDA commissioner SVR Srinivas said the report will inform the agency’s gender strategy, including the need to continuously collect gender-disaggregated data. MMRDA is also aiming to increase the number of women working in Metro operations, including as station controllers, security staff and ticketing personnel, he said.

The study was conducted between October 2021 and March 2022 along Mumbai Metro line 1 (Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova). As part of the study, 602 Metro users and 703 non-users were interviewed, gendered ridership count surveys were conducted at five key Metro stations and an audit of accessibility to the Metro from a gendered perspective was conducted at 10 Metro stations.

According to the MMRDA, the study report shows that while men use the Metro for work and social visits, women also use it for caregiving activities such as shopping and doctor visits. The official said at least 76 per cent of women and 64 per cent men reported having travelled with dependents on the Metro and would want priority access at the ticketing and security along with reserved seating while travelling with dependents.

The report states that for safety and convenience, 78 per cent women prefer the women’s coach, associating it more with safety than convenience and only 35 per cent women felt that access routes to the stations are safe compared to more than 50 per cent of men for the same.

“Women recommend security, better lighting and crowd management to improve their travel experience while men prioritised better amenities, signage and crowding. While men’s sensitivity towards overcrowding is related to the ongoing pandemic, for women, overcrowding also means potential exposure to harassment,” the report stated.

With this initiative, MMRDA becomes the first Metro agency in the country to acknowledge the gender-led variances in travel patterns, decision-making and perspectives towards safety. With Mumbai Metro lines 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and 7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East) launched last month, this is a significant step towards ensuring inclusive and sustainable mobility for all, the MMRDA official said.

Srinivas said, “MMRDA holds great pleasure in incorporating data related to gender mainstreaming into Mumbai Metro’s data tool. This will radically change the agency’s ability to understand and serve the needs of women.”

Alan Gemmel, HM Trade Commissioner South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner Western India, said, “The report shows that gender-inclusive mobility systems underpin growth and prosperity in the state.”

Harshita Jamba, senior project associate, Sustainable Cities and Transport, WRI India, added, “When a city’s transport system works well for its women and children, then it works well for everyone. The study is a vital step towards strengthening our public transport.”