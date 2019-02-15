MMRCL moves Bombay HC, seeks direction for civic body to appoint experts in Tree Authority

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has moved the Bombay High Court seeking direction for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to appoint experts in Tree Authority to take decision on its applications regarding cutting trees for Metro 3.

The MMRCL in an “extremely urgent” situation sought directions to BMC to appoint two experts serving in the state forest/social forestry department of the rank of Chief Conservator/Deputy conservator. It also sought a direction to ensure that once the Tree Authority is set up, it should decide on applications in a time-bound manner so that MMRCL can carry on with the construction of Metro 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) corridor, including a car depot at Aarey Milk Colony without further delay.

The counsel for the BMC told the court that the experts will be appointed in a couple of days and in the first week of March, the Tree Authority will hold a meeting to discuss the application of the MMRCL. The court has posted the matter for hearing on March 7.