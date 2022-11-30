MMRC completes 100% tunnelling of Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line

In a significant development, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) Wednesday completed the 100 per cent tunnelling work of upcoming Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line, also called Metro-3 corridor.

“It was with great pleasure that I witnessed the final breakthrough today. It marks 100% tunnelling of Metro-3 corridor. Tunnelling below Mumbai’s heritage precincts, in close proximity of old dilapidated buildings, existing Metro line, Railway lines, Water body with different and sometimes difficult geological conditions has been a daunting task”, Ashwini Bhide, MD, MMRC said.

The Line 3 will cover Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli Metro Stations.

According to the MMRC, the overall project progress stands at 76.6 per cent.