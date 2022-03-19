MMRA launches longest orthotropic steel deck connecting South and Navi Mumbai

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday night launched a 180-metre-long orthotropic steel deck (OSD) on the Mumbai Trans Harbor Link (MTHL) — a 22-km-long sea link that will connect South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

This is the longest OSD launched on the MTHL, providing a longer navigation space to ships traversing under the bridge without obstruction. The OSD, a steel deck superstructure being used for the first time in the country, will carry the vehicular load more efficiently and improve the carrying capacity of the bridge as compared to the concrete superstructure.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The OSD gives longer pier-to-pier distances and also weighs less than concrete girders. So far, five steel girders or OSDs have been launched on the MTHL.

“The 2500 MT OSD was launched on Thursday evening. This is the longest steel span and is a milestone for MTHL,” SVR Srinivas, the MMRDA commissioner, told The Indian Express.

On January 3, MMRDA launched the first OSD on the MTHL which was 70-m long. There will be a total of 70 OSDs on MTHL. “These steel decks are being used to ensure that ships traversing the channel adjoining MTHL have navigation space to pass under the bridge. The choice of conventional concrete decks would have meant building closer foundations for the piers,” another official said.

Officials added that the steel spans are fabricated at workshops in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and Myanmar.

The MMRDA is also planning to connect the MTHL to the Mumbai Pune Expressway from Chirle which will allow motorists to take the highway from Worli, cutting down on travel time.