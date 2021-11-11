Mumbai: Work on 6 irrigation projects in Konkan to resume

THE STATE Cabinet on Wednesday decided resume six irrigation projects in Konkan division that were suspended due to allegations of irregularities.

The projects, meant to supply water to Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), are based in Shirsinge, Shai, Susri, Chanera, Jamda and Kalu in Konkan.

V K Gautam, an officer on special duty in the irrigation department, said, “In 2015, many allegations had come up in the irrigation works and an ACB inquiry was ordered… Contracts for the projects were suspended.’’

In 2019, then BJP government had accepted the ACB report that stated there was no corruption in the award of contracts.



The irrigation department took the opinion of a retired Supreme Court judge, who said the matter should be referred to the Cabinet so that work can resume, said officials.

“Due to the delay, the cost has escalated to Rs 2,500 crore… if we don’t complete the works before 2025, developmental works in MMR will get affected due to lack of water,’’ said Gautam, adding that work will resume with the same contractors.