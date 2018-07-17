MMOPL offers bulk passes to corporate employees

The MMOPL figures show that between 2017 and 2018, Andheri-Western Express Highway route has seen the maximum rise in ridership (46 per cent), followed by Andheri-Chakala (34 per cent) and Andheri-Saki Naka (23 per cent). (Express photo) The MMOPL figures show that between 2017 and 2018, Andheri-Western Express Highway route has seen the maximum rise in ridership (46 per cent), followed by Andheri-Chakala (34 per cent) and Andheri-Saki Naka (23 per cent). (Express photo)

The Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) is collaborating with corporate houses located along the Metro One corridor to provide bulk passes to employees, and its teams are visiting residential societies along the alignment to raise awareness about the corridor among the residents.

As part of their Corporate Contact Programme, the MMOPL has connected with at least 450 corporate offices along the route and provided their employees bulk passes. These are the regular ‘store value passes’ that allow commuters to travel for 30 days and take 45 trips. “These passes help us avoid long queues at the ticket counter. We do not have to deal with the hassle of recharging as the sales team helps us recharge at the end of every month. At least 80 of our employees avail this service,” said Jyoti Gujjar, administration, at Seaspan Crew Management Pvt Ltd, one of the companies availing the service.

Under the Society Contact Programme, too, the Metro staff regularly visit housing societies in and around one kilometer of the alignment and distribute similar posters. In the last one year, they have connected with at least 1,000 societies. “We plan to connect with another 100-200 societies in the coming year and encourage them to use Metro during non-peak hours. But we want to increase the number of corporate tie-ups to at least 1,000 in one year. We cannot provide bulk passes to residential societies but we are looking for some other alternatives for that,” said an MMOPL spokesperson.

The MMOPL claimed the arrival of the Metro has helped develop Andheri East as an emerging business district as it made commuting convenient on the Andheri-Kurla Road. “Several office spaces like the Times Square building came up after the Metro started in June 2014. With good commuting services, the belt between Andheri to Saki Naka has been developed as a new business district on the lines of Nariman Point and BKC. The increasing ridership is an evidence of this trend,” said an MMOPL official.

The MMOPL figures show that between 2017 and 2018, Andheri-Western Express Highway route has seen the maximum rise in ridership (46 per cent), followed by Andheri-Chakala (34 per cent) and Andheri-Saki Naka (23 per cent).

