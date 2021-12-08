MMDRA invites tender for consultant to prepare DPR for Nariman Point-Cuffe Parade link

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated the process for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a connector that will link Nariman Point with Cuffe Parade.

Nariman Point and Colaba host several important business centers, government administrative offices, and elite residences. Currently, the only road connectivity from Nariman point to Colaba is through Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, which is heavily congested at all hours of the day. The 1.3 km-long connector between Nariman Point and Colaba region has been planned to de-congest the route and reduce travel time between the two areas.

MMRDA, which has already completed the feasibility report of the proposed 2+2 lane flyover, had received an in-principal approval for the project last month during the authority’s meeting held by Eknath Shinde, the state cabinet minister for Urban Development Department.

During the meeting, the appointment of a consultant for DPR was approved for the proposed sealink along with a contractor to implement the construction work.

Following this, the MMRDA on Tuesday invited tenders to appoint a consultant for preparing the DPR, bid process management, and project management for the bridge. The last date of submission of the tender is December 28.

According to an official, the Techno Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS) of the project was completed in October and the project is estimated to cost around Rs 350 crore.

The official said, “The sealink is a crucial infrastructure project for South Mumbai and will be catering to vehicular traffic movement at World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade, Colaba and Mantralaya area during peak hours,” said an official.

A source said there might be a need to rehabilitate or relocate small fishermen as well as the parking space of small and medium-sized boats over the sea for the project.

“Due to the proposed bridge, residential and commercial units will come under the right of way and will be totally or partially affected. During the construction phase, subsistence fishermen will be affected, who will have to be compensated. We are planning to form a committee comprising officials of MMRDA and fisherfolks in the region for the purpose. Also, boat parking will require to be relocated to a safer place during the construction phase; they will be rehabilitated in accordance with the Maharashtra Government’s Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act and related rules,” said an official.