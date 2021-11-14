MMB, Mumbai Port Trust to start pilot run between domestic cruise terminal in Mazgaon and Belapur

After initiating trial run in October last week, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) and Mumbai Port Trust are set to start pilot run of water taxi services between domestic cruise terminal (DCT) at Princess Dock in Mazgaon in south Mumbai and Belapur in Navi Mumbai.

Officials said work on the jetty at Belapur has been completed and operators selected to launch the services after the state government granted permission. “The trial run, supposed to be conducted by MMB and Mumbai Port Trust, have taken place and now services can be launched in just a couple of weeks,” said an official.

“The pilot run will take place for a few days before full-fledged service is formally launched,” the official added. The inland water service will cut down travel time from the existing one-and-a-half hours to only 45 minutes.

Officials said one operator will be appointed to provide the catamaran services, which will be able to accommodate 65 to 70 passengers. “There will also be other operators, which will have smaller and faster boats like speed boats to cater to corporates or big companies… These launchers will be costly but faster and have a capacity to accommodate 10 to 15 people,” said an official.

“The pilot run will take place for a few days. Following this, with the state government’s nod, the services will be launched formally,” said an official, adding that initially, there will be only one catamaran but more can be roped in depending upon the response.



The estimated one-way fare is likely to be around Rs 300, which is much higher than a train ticket that costs Rs 15 for second class and Rs 150 for first class travel. Officials, however, said that commuters would be able to ride in comfort. “Also, the prices are less when compared to what commuters would shell out if they travel this distance in private vehicles or a cab,” said an officials.

Last April, when Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was in charge of the ministry of shipping and waterways, the central government’s intent of starting water taxi services on 12 routes, including from DCT in Mumbai to Nerul, Belapur, Vashi, Airoli, Rewas, Karanja, Dharamtar, Kanhoji Angre Island and Thane, was announced.

In addition, water taxis would also ply from Belapur to Thane and Gateway of India and Vashi to Thane and Gateway of India. “Currently, work on the Belapur-Mumbai route is complete and we will start services soon,” an official said.