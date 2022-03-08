scorecardresearch
Monday, March 07, 2022
MMB floats tender for new jetty and terminal facilities at Radio club in Mumbai

The facility will be built a few metres away from the Radio Club’s plot by the MMB under the Sagarmala scheme of the Central government. The state government and The Central government will have an equal share in the expenditure.

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
March 8, 2022 1:28:42 am
Radio club, MAHARASHTRA Maritime Board, MMB, passenger jetty, Colaba, South Mumbai, Gateway of India, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest newsMMB officials said that the plan of building a new jetty near the Radio Club was done to decongest the Gateway of India. Currently, ferries between Mumbai-Elephanta and Mumba-Alibaug operate from here.

THE MAHARASHTRA Maritime Board (MMB) floated a tender for the construction of a passenger jetty and terminal facilities at the Radio club in Colaba in South Mumbai that will decongest the existing jetties at the Gateway of India. Once the jetty is built, the existing jetty functioning from the Gateway of India will be moved to the Radio Club. It is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore.

