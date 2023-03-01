Why MLC shifting to Shinde faction will not give majority to BJP-Sena alliance in Maharashtra Legislative Council

MLC Viplove Bajoria’s decision to switch sides to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, becoming the first from the Upper House to leave the Uddhav Thackeray group, is unlikely to help the ruling side get a majority in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

At present, only 57 seats in the 78-member Legislative Council are filled while 21 are vacant. With one Sena MLC switching loyalties to Shinde, the ruling side officially has the support of 24 MLCs, including 22 BJP MLCs and one Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) member.

The lack of majority in the state’s Upper House is a reason that the ruling side is not pushing for the election of the chairperson’s post, which is vacant at present. The deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council is Neelam Gorhe of the Sena.

Besides 10 Thackeray-supporting MLCs, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has nine MLCs from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and eight from the Congress. One each from the Janata Dal (United) and the PWP too are likely to go with the Opposition. Among four Independents, two were supported by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and one by Congress. Another Independent, Satyajeet Tambe, however, is yet to make his stand clear.

Out of 21 vacant seats, 12 are of nominated members. The appointments of these MLCs were delayed for more than one-and-a-half years after former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari refused to accept the proposed names by the previous MVA government.

After the MVA government was overthrown last year, Shinde withdrew the nominations of those 12 names. The Supreme Court, however, in September 2022, directed the state government not to take any decision with respect to the appointment of 12 MLC candidates. The hearing on this matter is likely to be held on March 22.

Thackeray group’s MLC Anil Parab has clarified that the majority stands with his party and the chief whip in the Legislative Council remains Vilas Potnis.