Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

MLC Ranjit Patil is BJP candidate for Amravati graduate constituency polls

He was the MoS Home (Urban) in the BJP-Shiv Sena government led by Devendra Fadnavis (2014-2019).

Patil has represented the constituency twice since 2012. (File)

BJP MLC Ranjit Patil will be the party’s candidate for the Amravati graduate constituency elections set to take place on January 30. Party spokesperson Shivray Kulkarni said on Saturday, “The party has decided to field Ranjit Patil for Amravati graduate constituency elections.” An orthopedic surgeon-turned politician, Patil is likely to file nomination on January 11.

Patil has represented the constituency twice since 2012. He was the MoS Home (Urban) in the BJP-Shiv Sena government led by Devendra Fadnavis (2014-2019).Graduate constituency elections are held in states that have bicameral legislatures – a Legislative Assembly and a Legislative Council.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 00:34 IST
