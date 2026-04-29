MLC polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) fields Ambadas Danve, not Uddhav Thackeray, raising questions over MVA unity

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday announced Ambadas Danve, a former leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, as its candidate for the upcoming MLC elections–a move that has surprised political observers and raised questions over coordination within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray made the announcement, despite widespread speculation that the party’s chief, Uddhav Thackeray, would be the Opposition alliance’s nominee.

The party said in an official statement, “With the blessings of revered Hinduhṛday Samrat Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, and under the directions of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced Ambadas Danve as its candidate for the 2026 Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.”