MLC polls: Shiv Sena drops Kadam amid controversy, fields Sunil Shinde

Ahead of polls for the six Legislative Council seats, Shiv Sena has fielded Sunil Shinde — former Worli legislator who opted out of the 2019 polls for Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray — for the seat from Mumbai, and dropped Sena’s sitting legislator Ramdas Kadam after a recent controversy.

Sources in the Shiv Sena said that Shinde has been rewarded for opting out of the 2019 polls after Aaditya Thackeray chose Worli constituency to contest the elections.

The formal announcement of Shinde’s and Gopikishan Bajoria’s nomination was made in Saamana, the party mouthpiece, on Saturday.

Shinde was a Worli legislator between 2014 and 2019. He is likely to file his nomination on Monday, said a Sena leader.

As a fallout of the ongoing rift between Kadam and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab, Shiv Sena decided to drop Kadam after audio clips of purported conversations between him and one of his associates went viral. In the audio clips, Kadam is purportedly heard expressing happiness after action was taken by various authorities over the alleged illegal construction on land owned by Parab in Ratnagiri and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Rajhans Singh from the Mumbai local authorities seat and played the North Indian card ahead of BMC polls. The two seats from Mumbai may not see a contest, as the Sena has fielded Shinde for one and BJP has fielded Singh.



For the Akola-Buldhana-Washim seat, the Sena has fielded Gopikishan Bajoria, the party’s sitting legislator from the constituency.

The last date of nomination is November 23 and the last date to withdraw candidature is November 26. The election will be held on December 10 and the counting of votes will take place on December 14.

Last week, the Election Commission of India announced elections for six seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council that will be conducted from five local authorities constituencies. Currently, Ramdas Kadam (Shiv Sena) and Bhai Jagtap (Congress) represent Mumbai, while Satej Patil (Congress) has been elected from Kolhapur, Amrish Patel (BJP) from Dhule-Nandurbar, Gopikishan Bajoria (Shiv Sena) from Akola-Buldhana-Washim and Girish Vyas (BJP) from Nagpur.