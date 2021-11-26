MLC polls: 2 from BJP, one each from Sena, Congress elected unopposed as rivals withdraw nomination

Two candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one each of the Shiv Sena and the Congress were elected unopposed to the state legislative council after a few candidates withdrew their nomination on Friday. Now, elections for only two seats will be held on December 10. Friday was the last day of withdrawing nominations for the polls.

From Mumbai, Shiv Sena’s Sunil Shinde and BJP’s Rajhans Singh were elected unopposed after Congress leader Suresh Kopparkar, who filed his nomination as an independent, withdrew his nomination.

From Kolhapur, Congress candidate and Minister of State for Home Satej Patil was declared as elected unopposed after the BJP candidate, Amal Mahadik, withdrew the nomination. From Dhule-Nandurbar, the BJP’s Amrish Patel was elected unopposed after Congress candidate Gaurav Wani withdrew the nomination.

For Nagpur seat, BJP’s Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Congress’s Ravindra Bhoyar are in the fray. For Akola-Buldhana-Washim seat, Shiv Sena has fielded sitting legislator Gopikishan Bajoria against BJP’s Vasant Khandelwal.

The Election Commission of India had recently announced elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council according to which two seats from the BMC and one each from Kolhapur, Dhule-Nandurbar, Akola-Buldhana-Washim and Nagpur local authorities’ constituencies were to go to polls. The last date of filing the nomination was November 23.

The counting of votes will take place on December 14.

At present, of the six seats, the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the BJP have two legislators each in the upper house of the state legislature.