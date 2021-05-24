MLC nomination being kept pending in bid to topple govt: Sena

The party added that the delay in making appointments to the 12 vacant seats was “unconstitutional and against all democratic norms”.

Days after the Bombay High Court asked why Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has still not decided on the nomination of 12 people as members of the legislative council (MLCs), the Shiv Sena on Monday alleged that the nominations are being kept pending to reward those whose help would be sought to topple the MVA government.

“The failure to make appointments is an insult to the state, the legislature and a violation of the Constitution. There is politics behind the delay in the nomination of the 12 members to the legislative council. The file has been kept on hold at the behest of the higher-ups. The Opposition is living in the false confidence that it can topple the MVA government,” said Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana in its editorial.

“The nominations have been kept pending to accommodate those who help the opposition to topple the MVA government. But there is no possibility for this jugaad scheme (MLAs who may quit and join BJP) to become a reality,” the editorial said.

The issue of the 12 pending nominations has gained political momentum after the HC’s query.

On November 6, 2020, a delegation of MVA ministers comprising Nawab Malik (NCP), Anil Parab (Shiv Sena) and Amit Deshmukh (Congress) met Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and handed over the list of 12 names to be nominated as the members of the legislative council through the Governor quota.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said the fact that there is no specific time frame to nominate the members does not mean that the “MLCs can be nominated forever”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted the Balakot surgical strike within 24 hours after studying everything. What kind of research is being done on the nominations? Is anybody doing a PhD on it?” asked Raut.