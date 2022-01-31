MLAs’ suspension: BJP to move SC against Sena leaders for questioning apex court’s decision

The BJP will file a case against Shiv Sena leaders for questioning the Supreme Court’s recent decision to revoke the suspension of 12 party MLAs from the Maharashtra Assembly.

The party’s state chief Chandrakant Patil said, “We will file a case in the Supreme Court against Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and transport minister Anil Parab for speaking against the Supreme Court’s decision.” Patil said that by questioning the decision of the apex court and casting aspersions on it, some Shiv Sena leaders were insulting the judiciary.

In July last year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had passed a resolution suspending the BJP MLAs for a year over their unruly conduct in the Speaker’s chamber, a charge which BJP leaders have denied. Last week, the court quashed the suspension of the 12 MLAs from the Assembly, terming it “unconstitutional, substantively illegal and irrational”. It added that the legislators could not have been suspended beyond the tenure of that session.

Commenting on the developments, Raut had said, “The state’s governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has also been withholding the nomination of 12 members in the Legislative Council for almost a year. Why is the court not saying anything?” In another remark, he asked, “Why is it that only the BJP gets relief from the court?”

Sena leaders had also indicated that the decision to revoke the suspension falls within the jurisdiction of the Assembly Speaker.

Meanwhile, Anil Parab had said that the government would consult constitutional and legal experts to determine the next course of action. After the apex court’s verdict, he had said, “The decision to suspend 12 MLAs was within the framework of law. It was taken after consulting legal experts.”