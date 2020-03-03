MLAs, MPs must get BMC’s NOC before any work: Sena corporator

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (Express File Photo) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (Express File Photo)

Shiv Sena corporator Mangesh Satamkar has moved a notice of motion in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), demanding that MLAs and MPs take a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the BMC before taking up any development work.

Satamkar pointed that when corporators want to implement civic work, they are supposed to take NOCs from other agencies such as the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Authority and the Public Works Department, which causes delay.

“If corporator wants to do civic work using their corporator funds, they are asked to take NOCs from other agencies. This take lot of time and work gets delayed. It gives the wrong message to citizens that we are not serious about our work,”said Satamkar.

“However, for MLAs and MPs, there is no such clause. Now, MPs and MLAs should also seek NOC from BMC if they are planning any work,” he added.

BMC officials said the notice of motion will be tabled in for discussion soon.

