MLAs across parties want Shinde to keep politics, governance separate

AS THE government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde nears the 100-day mark, Shinde’s increasing focus on political commitments and his overdrive to meet people as an accessible CM has made a section of Shinde camp leaders urge him to maintain a distinction between politics and governance.

In the past week, The Indian Express interacted with over a dozen leaders from the Shinde camp, the opposition as well as the legislators from the ruling BJP. “One would always see a long queue outside his office in Mantralaya. We joined him in hope that our pending works will be cleared soon. But we are finding it difficult to discuss with him due to lack of time,” a Shinde camp leader from north Maharashtra.

According to the Shinde camp, Shinde’s popularity and way of functioning separate him from the rest, and it is bound to disturb a few in the beginning. “People want to see the person, who sent the Thackerays back home. He is at the top of his popularity and people across the state will naturally come to him with their work,” said Kiran Pawaskar, a spokesperson of the Shinde camp.

In a candid admission, a Shinde camp leader from western Maharashtra pointed out that more leaders are coming to the Shinde fold with the hope to get their work done under the new regime. “These are political demands, which naturally get challenged by the opposite side. Many times, BJP and Shinde camp lock horns. The lack of organisational structure is forcing the CM to focus on politics than on governance. It needs to be tackled,” he said.

MLAs from ally BJP are also facing problems as Shinde supporters in their respective constituencies are pushing for changes without their knowledge. A BJP legislator from west Vidarbha went to Mantralaya last week seeking a stay on the transfer order of a CEO of a local municipal council that was issued without his knowledge.

“I realised that some Shinde supporter from my area went and met the CM with an application. The CM signed and the transfer order was issued. I am the local MLA and need to be at least told in advance,” he said, adding that the administration in an alliance government cannot run on whims.

During the Monsoon Session this year, a Congress legislator wanted to meet Shinde regarding issues in her constituency but seeing the crowd at his office chose to hand over the letter to an officer there. “The officer smiled when I asked him if that’s how the CM office works now. There is a need to have a balance between political work and administrative work,” she said.

Shinde has been vocal about his unchanged ways of functioning even after becoming the CM. After visiting more than 200 mandals and individual houses during the Ganesh festival, he was seen participating in Navratri procession for five hours last week.