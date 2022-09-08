scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

MLA writes to Maharashtra minister to set up a well-equipped hospital on Maharashtra- Ahmedabad national highway

Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur wrote to minister Dr Tanaji Sawant to build of a 200-bed hospital with state-of-the-art facilities along Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the aftermath of Cyrus Mistry road accident death. The highway passes through a number of tribal talukas where there are no proper healthcare facilities.

Thakur, who was also accompanied by Nallasopara MLA Kshitij Thakur and Boisar MLA Rajesh Patil, also gave a copy of the letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his visit to his official residence Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Following the death of entrepreneur and former Tata chairman Cyrus Mistry in a car crash on the National Highway in Palghar district in Maharashtra four days ago, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) president and Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur wrote to Maharashtra Health Minister Dr Tanaji Sawant Wednesday requesting the construction of a well-equipped 200-bed hospital with state-of-the-art facilities along Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway.

Thakur, who was also accompanied by Nallasopara MLA Kshitij Thakur and Boisar MLA Rajesh Patil, also gave a copy of the letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his visit to his official residence Wednesday.

Cyrus Mistry’s car accident on Sunday at Kasa has brought to fore many issues, including the dearth of adequate healthcare facilities on highways and overall road infrastructure and design.

“There is no hospital near the highway within the 30-km stretch of Vasai taluka on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. If an accident occurs on such a long highway, it is often difficult to provide immediate medical help. This was also noticed during Mistry’s accident,” Thakur said in the letter.

Thakur had earlier brought to the attention of the administration regarding the lack of hospitals along the stretch. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway passes through the tribal talukas of Talasari, Vikramgad, Wada, Jawhar, Mokhada and Dahanu where there are no proper healthcare facilities.

As a result, there is no other option but to take the accident victims to Mumbai, and many patients lose their lives in the transit.

