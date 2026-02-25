‘If VSR at fault, DGCA is also at fault’: MLA Rohit Pawar ups ante against aviation safety regulator over Ajit Pawar plane crash

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday alleged that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had attempted to give a “clean chit” to charter flight operator VSR Ventures before eventually admitting to safety lapses.

His remarks came a day after the aviation safety regulator ordered the immediate grounding of four aircraft operated by VSR Ventures, whose Learjet 45 crashed in Maharashtra’s Baramati on January 28, killing Rohit’s uncle and then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and four others.

Rohit has been raising safety issues related to the company and alleging criminal conspiracy in the death of his uncle. Taking a cue from the DGCA action, the NCP (SP) has called for a protest march to the Baramati police station on Thursday, demanding that a First Information Report (FIR) be lodged against the company.