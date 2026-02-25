‘If VSR at fault, DGCA is also at fault’: MLA Rohit Pawar ups ante against aviation safety regulator over Ajit Pawar plane crash

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday alleged that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had attempted to give a “clean chit” to charter flight operator VSR Ventures before eventually admitting to safety lapses.
His remarks came a day after the aviation safety regulator ordered the immediate grounding of four aircraft operated by VSR Ventures, whose Learjet 45 crashed in Maharashtra’s Baramati on January 28, killing Rohit’s uncle and then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and four others.
Rohit has been raising safety issues related to the company and alleging criminal conspiracy in the death of his uncle. Taking a cue from the DGCA action, the NCP (SP) has called for a protest march to the Baramati police station on Thursday, demanding that a First Information Report (FIR) be lodged against the company.
The DGCA action follows a special audit of VSR Ventures that was initiated after the fatal accident. It revealed various non-compliances by VSR Ventures.
Speaking to reporters in the legislative premises, Rohit said the DGCA report issued at 1.36 pm on January 28 had stated that during the last regulatory audit conducted in February 2025, no Level-I findings were reported against VSR Ventures. “When Ajit Pawar’s body was taken to the hospital, the DGCA issued the report. It was the first attempt to issue a clean chit to VSR,” he alleged.
Questioning the regulator’s role, Rohit asked, “Who issued the airworthiness certificates? Who looks into aircraft maintenance? Who will take care of air safety? All responsibilities lie with the DGCA. If VSR is at fault, then the DGCA is also at fault.”
Rohit said that on January 28, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu had stated that there were no safety concerns with the Learjet aircraft operated by VSR Ventures and that all approvals had been granted after a thorough assessment by the DGCA. Rohit has demanded Naidu’s resignation, alleging financial links between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and VSR Ventures.
He referred to the DGCA’s action on Tuesday as a “partial success” of his sustained demand for action against the company. “It is a tiny success. The special safety audit observed several non-compliances in approved procedures in the organisation in the areas of airworthiness, air safety and flight operations. It means my earlier press conferences and issues raised then are now admitted by the DGCA,” he said.
Rohit alleged that the aviation regulator admitted to problems only after sustained pressure but had initially attempted to shield the company. “There were seven Learjet aircraft. One crash-landed in Mumbai in 2023, and another crashed in Baramati in January. The remaining five aircraft are now grounded till continued airworthy standards are restored. It means the DGCA has indirectly said that the company can restore its aircraft and restart its business. Why are VSR’s other aircraft allowed to fly? All aircraft associated with VSR should be grounded,” he demanded. The owner of VSR Ventures should be booked and strict action should be taken against DGCA officials, Rohit added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram