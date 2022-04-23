Mumbai Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple arrested for ‘creating enmity between groups’

Hours after they cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence `Matoshree’ in Mumbai, MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana, were arrested Saturday for allegedly “creating enmity between different groups”.

Prior to the arrest, the police escorted the couple out of their house in suburban Khar amid high drama. Khar police have registered a case under section 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) against the couple.

Earlier in the day, Ravi Rana had announced that he was calling off his proposed programme of reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’. He said: “We have decided to call off our proposed programme in view of the Prime Minister’s impending visit to the city and the hardship that the residents of the city and the police have had to face over the last few hours.”

After the duo reportedly said they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray’s house, Shiv Sena workers early on Saturday broke barricades and attempted to enter Ranas’ residence. The police, however, managed to thwart the attempt to enter the residence of the Ranas in Khar and brought the situation under control.

Initially, the couple were seen arguing with the police inside the building, saying they would not budge until criminal cases were filed against Sena leaders who “threatened” them. However, they later agreed to step out, and left in two police vehicles.