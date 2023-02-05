MLA Ratnakar Gutte, 4 others get bail in case of ‘money laundering’

A special court on Saturday granted bail to MLA Ratnakar Gutte and four others in connection with a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged money-laundering.

The ED had filed a chargesheet on December 26 naming Gutte, factories including Gangakhed Sugar and Energy Limited linked to him, Yogeshwari Hatcheries, Gangakhed Solar Power Private Limited, Nandkishor Sharma, Dattrateya Gaikwad, Bachsungh Padwale and Tulshiram Ambhore. The MLA and others have not been arrested by the ED during the investigation.

They sought bail under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after the court took cognizance of the chargesheet and issued summons against them to appear before it.