Mumbai: Andheri East MLA Ramesh Latke passes away due to heart attack

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 12, 2022 1:24:23 am
Andheri East MLA Ramesh Latke passed away late Wednesday night due to a heart attack. The Shiv Sena MLA, who was on a Dubai visit to meet his friend, died when his family was away shopping, Transport Minister Anil Parab said. “We are now trying to get his mortal remains,” Parab said.
Defeating Congress’s Suresh Shetty, Latke was first elected to the Maharashtra Legislative assembly from Andheri East in 2014. In 2019 he beat independent candidate M Patel. He was also a corporator at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for several terms.
