MLA Rajan Salvi gets ACB notice, says targeted for loyalty to Uddhav

THE MAHARASHTRA Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday issued notice to Rajan Salvi, an MLA from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, in an alleged Disproportionate Assets (DA) case. Salvi is the second MLA from Shiv Sena (UBT) to receive notice from the ACB. Earlier, the ACB had issued a similar notice to Kudal MLA Vaibhav Naik.

While Salvi was asked by the ACB to appear before it on Monday, he sought 15 days to collect the documents.

Salvi alleged he was being targeted for being loyal to Uddhav and said he won’t leave him even if he is jailed or he dies.

Naik and Salvi are part of the 16 MLAs who are still loyal to Uddhav after the rebellion in the party spearheaded by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in June this year. Both MLAs are from the Konkan region, which is considered to be a Sena stronghold of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Alleging that Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are behind the notice, Salvi dared them to arrest him. “The notice was sent to me just because I stayed loyal to Uddhav. I have been receiving threats too. The system is getting misused to pressurise and scare those who are not with them (BJP and Shinde faction). But I am not one who will get scared by such pressure tactics. Shinde and Fadnavis are behind this notice. I challenge them to arrest me and put me behind bars if they have guts,” Salvi said in a press conference. “We have been noticing that across the country and especially in Maharashtra, leaders who are not with the BJP are being harassed and targeted. Similar thing is happening with me…,” Salvi said.

“I was asked to be present before the ACB on Monday. But I need time to gather the documents which they need and hence I have wrote them and asked for 15 days. I hope they will give me sometime.. I am willing to face inquiry and also provide all the documents. I have been MLA since 2006 and have been filing affidavits about my properties. I don’t know what else they wish to know.. but one thing is clear that they are just behind me for political reasons,” Salvi told The Indian Express.

Recently, Salvi attended a meeting called by Industries Minister Uday Samant on the refinery project in Barsu village of Konkan, fuelling talks that Salvi would be joining the Shinde-led Sena. However, Salvi clarified he will always remain with Uddhav.