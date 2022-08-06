Mumbai: MLA Hitendra Thakur seeks metro line between Vasai and Bhayandar

August 6, 2022 2:54:56 pm
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi president and MLA Hitendra Thakur has requested the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to start a metro rail service between Vasai and Bhayandar.
Besides writing a letter to the MMRDA commissioner S V R Srinivas about the request, he, along with Nallasopara MLA Kshitij Thakur, met additional metropolitan commissioner K H Govindaraj.
“A car shed for the Bhayandar-suburban Mumbai stretch is being constructed at Bose Maidan in Uttan, Bhayandar West. In order to ease commuters’ travel woes, I request you to add the Bhayandar-Vasai route in the same construction,” said Hitendra Thakur, adding that “lakhs of people travel from Vasai to the island city. People face various types of difficulties during the commute”.
The MMRDA directed officials to consider the proposal and check the technical aspects of the construction of a metro line.
Subscriber Only Stories
In his letter to the MMRDA commissioner, Thakur also addressed the need to prioritise the construction of a bridge over the Naigaon-Bhayandar creek. He also proposed other infrastructural development projects for the Vasai taluka in a slew of letters written to the metropolitan commissioner.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Also proposed are a flyover connecting Naigaon East and West, directing of Surya dam water to four places, linking of the Alibaug-Virar multimodal corridor to the Konkan Expressway, construction of four railway overbridges and approval for a grant to construct a 36-km and 40-metre ring road connecting various villages of the Vasai taluka.
“Construction of these infrastructure projects will greatly help commuters save travel time. These projects will ensure last-mile connectivity in the entire metropolitan region,” said Kshitij Thakur.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Mumbai: MLA Hitendra Thakur seeks metro line between Vasai and Bhayandar
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Janhvi Kapoor is wary of talking about what she learnt from Sridevi: ‘People might think it’s arrogant of me to draw parallels…’
CUET UG 2022: NTA cancels today’s exam at 53 centers, revised dates issued
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
‘Dummy accounts’ row: Gehlot govt’s Rajiv Gandhi scheme rollout hits Opp, youth wall
South Korea Is Scouting Out the Moon, With More Missions to Come
BJP youth worker murder: Killers were locals, not from Kerala, says Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra
Manipur Assembly adopts resolutions to establish population commission, implement NRC
Know Your City: From deterring invaders to paving way for the urban landscape, the story of Bangalore Fort
Dhanush is officially a part of The Gray Man sequel, announces his return as Avik San. Watch
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy