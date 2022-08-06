scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Mumbai: MLA Hitendra Thakur seeks metro line between Vasai and Bhayandar

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi president, along with Nallasopara MLA Kshitij Thakur, meets additional metropolitan commissioner K H Govindaraj with the request.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
August 6, 2022 2:54:56 pm
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi president and MLA Hitendra Thakur. (File)

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi president and MLA Hitendra Thakur has requested the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to start a metro rail service between Vasai and Bhayandar.

Besides writing a letter to the MMRDA commissioner S V R Srinivas about the request, he, along with Nallasopara MLA Kshitij Thakur, met additional metropolitan commissioner K H Govindaraj.

“A car shed for the Bhayandar-suburban Mumbai stretch is being constructed at Bose Maidan in Uttan, Bhayandar West. In order to ease commuters’ travel woes, I request you to add the Bhayandar-Vasai route in the same construction,” said Hitendra Thakur, adding that “lakhs of people travel from Vasai to the island city. People face various types of difficulties during the commute”.

The MMRDA directed officials to consider the proposal and check the technical aspects of the construction of a metro line.

In his letter to the MMRDA commissioner, Thakur also addressed the need to prioritise the construction of a bridge over the Naigaon-Bhayandar creek. He also proposed other infrastructural development projects for the Vasai taluka in a slew of letters written to the metropolitan commissioner.

Also proposed are a flyover connecting Naigaon East and West, directing of Surya dam water to four places, linking of the Alibaug-Virar multimodal corridor to the Konkan Expressway, construction of four railway overbridges and approval for a grant to construct a 36-km and 40-metre ring road connecting various villages of the Vasai taluka.

“Construction of these infrastructure projects will greatly help commuters save travel time. These projects will ensure last-mile connectivity in the entire metropolitan region,” said Kshitij Thakur.

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 02:54:56 pm

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
