Monday, Jan 09, 2023

MLA Bachchu Kadu takes dig at govt over ‘pending’ Cabinet rejig

The present Cabinet has 20 ministers, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Out of 18, nine are from the Shinde camp while the rest are from BJP.

The government has recently accepted Kadu’s demand for creating an independent department for specially-abled individuals.
MLA Bachchu Kadu takes dig at govt over 'pending' Cabinet rejig
INDEPENDENT MLA Bachchu Kadu, who had joined hands with the Eknath Shinde faction following his rebellion, said that the next cabinet expansion of the present government is likely to take place in 2024.

“I am pretty sure that the Cabinet expansion will take place. I know the date. It will take place in 2024,” said Kadu while talking to reporters at the Mantralaya on Monday. Kadu’s dig at his government also hints at the frustration of the ruling side MLAs over the government’s reluctance to go ahead with the Cabinet expansion.

When asked if he is disappointed for not being included in the Cabinet, Kadu said that he is not. “My work is being completed. I am sitting in a minister’s cabin and talking to you. My demand of creating an independent department for divyang individuals is met. Why should I be disappointed?” he asked.

The MLA from Achalpur in Amaravati district said that he cannot comment as to why no Cabinet expansion is happening. “Only Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis can answer this,” he said. Kadu further added that the Shinde-Fadnavis should consider leaving at least one MLC seat for his supporters out of five which are going to polls on January 30.

During the Winter Session at Nagpur, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raised the issue of Cabinet expansion and non-inclusion of women ministers. Fadnavis while replying to Pawar said that women will be given preference whenever the government decides to go ahead with the expansion.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 04:00 IST
HC says MSETCL can publish results of 223 candidates, seeks AG’s response on reservation for transgenders

