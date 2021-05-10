MLA ‘abuses’ health officer for ‘not informing’ him about Covid tests

Ranjit Kamble apparently was angry with Dhawale as the latter “did not inform” him that RT-PCR testing had been started in Nachangaon, which falls under his constituency.

CONGRESS MLA from Deoli, Wardha district, Ranjit Kamble has been accused of abusing the district health officer on Monday.

The doctor, Ajay Dhawale, recorded a 2.20-minute telephonic conversation in which Kamble can be heard abusing him. Wardha police said it seemed to be a “non-cognizable” complaint and they will seek legal opinion before taking action.

Dhawale told The Indian Express, “Covid-19 cases in Kamble’s constituency are increasing. Hence, we had to start RT-PCR and antigen tests there. Just because he was not aware of the development, he abused me. I told him I am not aware that he was not informed by my subordinate but he did not listen to me.”

In the conversation, the man who Dhawale alleges to be Kamble says, “You are conducting tests in my constituency and do not feel the need to inform me about it? You announced a lockdown and have started with the testing as well? Are you playing politics with me? I will beat you… I will thrash you with my chappal. What do you think of my constituency? How can you conduct tests during lockdown? You can go to the superintendent or local police. You think he will save you? I will beat you inside the police station.”

Kamble did not respond to calls or messages.

S M Bandiwar, senior police inspector of the Wardha city police station, said: “Dhawale has given us the audio clip and a written complaint. The crime is of non-cognizable nature. We are seeking legal opinion before initiating appropriate action.”