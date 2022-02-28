MKM adopts ‘wait and watch’ strategy on Maratha reservation led by Sambhajiraje

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has adopted a “wait and watch” strategy towards the Maratha agitation led by Chhattrapati Sambhajiraje, who is the BJP MP in Rajya Sabha. Bhosale is a descendant of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhattrapati Shahu Maharaj.

Highly placed sources in the MKM said, “In principle, every individual who belongs to Maratha community has extended support to the reservation. But MKM, which was in the forefront of this agitation from 2016 to 2018, is treading cautiously. It wants to ensure the Maratha community is not being exploited by political parties to promote their own interests.”

The undercurrent within the MKM is let every district unit take its own independent decision.

The state BJP has already declared its support to the agitation. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, “The BJP supports the agitation led by Bhosale. We don’t want the agitation to be seen as a BJP protest. It brings limitations.”

Bhosale has placed before the Maha Vikas Aghadi government a charter of demands. High on its agenda is the enforcement of 12 and 13 per cent reservation in jobs and education to the eligible Maratha community through reservation. Apart from its main quota rights, they have sought hostels for Maraths students in every district and allocation of Rs 500 crore along with proper recruitment of officials for proper functioning of SARTHI and Annabhau Developmental Corporation.

The MKM’s Nashik district unit took a decision to participate in the agitation. At the district unit meet, local coordinators Karan Gaikar and Ganesh Kadam, among others, decided they would extend full support to Bhosale’s agitation, which began Saturday at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

However, a united front of MKM coming forward to support the agitation is missing.

A senior MKM functionary said, “After a three years of sustained street agitation, people are wary about the outcome. A section within the MKM is worried that agitations are becoming a convenient tool for political parties to settle scores with their opponents.”

Officially, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are also in favour of Maratha reservation. However, the ruling parties have not given their support to Sambhajiraje Bhosale’s agitation. Instead, they has sent emissaries to request Bhosale to withdraw the agitation.