Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Stalin felicitates Gandhi assassination convict: Wrong precedent, does not fit our political culture, says Shiv Sena

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 26, 2022 3:35:00 am
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hugging A G Perarivalan.

Shiv Sena on Wednesday criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter M K Stalin for felicitating A G Perarivalan, convicted for former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, saying that “such acts do not fit in our political culture and sets a wrong precedent”.

“Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister of the country and he was assassinated in Tamil Nadu. The CM felicitating the convict who assassinated Gandhi does not fit our culture and morality. No matter what your politics is, felicitating the killers of a Prime Minister is inappropriate and sets a wrong precedent,” Sena MP Sanjay Raut told mediapersons.

He added that in the past, terrorists were felicitated and celebrated but it was met with criticism and protest.

Sena’s reaction came after an image of the Stalin felicitating Perarivalan at the Chennai airport went viral, evoking strong reactions from various sectors.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that Gandhi’s assassination in May 1991 was shocking but a CM felicitating the convict is even more shocking.

