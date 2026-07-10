CM Fadnavis orders special audits, SIT probe into Maharashtra health scheme irregularities

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised that quality and transparent healthcare for poor and needy people remains the government's highest priority. (File photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday chaired a review meeting regarding the Integrated Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday.

An inquiry is underway into the alleged irregularities under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana in Nashik district, the Chief Minister said. He also announced the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam and comprising experts from various departments, to ensure a thorough investigation.

An inspection by the State Health Assurance Society for the period from 2024 to 2026 identified nearly 16,000 suspected claims and surgeries, including around 9500 from the Nashik district. 5 hospitals in Nashik have already had their empanelment cancelled in connection with the case.