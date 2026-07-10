CM Fadnavis orders special audits, SIT probe into Maharashtra health scheme irregularities

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday chaired a review meeting regarding the Integrated Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday.
An inquiry is underway into the alleged irregularities under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana in Nashik district, the Chief Minister said. He also announced the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam and comprising experts from various departments, to ensure a thorough investigation.
An inspection by the State Health Assurance Society for the period from 2024 to 2026 identified nearly 16,000 suspected claims and surgeries, including around 9500 from the Nashik district. 5 hospitals in Nashik have already had their empanelment cancelled in connection with the case.
The Chief Minister emphasised that quality and transparent healthcare for poor and needy people remains the government’s highest priority, and that no irregularities in public health insurance schemes will be tolerated.
He further directed that high-value treatment claims undergo special audits, with every case verified individually. Dedicated fraud prevention units to be established in every district and integrated with advanced dashboard systems for real-time monitoring, analysis and prompt action against suspicious transactions.
Fadnavis said, these measures will enhance the transparency, accountability and credibility of the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, ensuring e secure, efficient and effective delivery of scheme benefits.
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