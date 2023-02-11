Mixed reactions over high ticket fare for Vande Bharat

The two new Vande Bharat trains, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, along Solapur and Shirdi routes from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) heritage station on Friday, drew mixed reactions from the passengers travelling on the maiden journey.

Travellers who boarded the CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat train expressed happiness over the luxury comfort that the train is equipped with, including the quality of food served by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which will take care of food in the train. While travellers talked about ticket fare, a few travellers said that it is expensive and should be made affordable.

Lata Mishra, who usually travels by road to Shirdi, said although the journey is serene, however, the ticket fare is very high, if one traveling with a four-member family in chair car Vande Bharat train, they have to shell out Rs 3,900 — with Rs 975 per ticket, including food expenses — from CSMT to Shirdi. The return journey from Shirdi to CSMT in a chair car for four will cost Rs 4,520, including food, with Rs 1,130 per ticket.

BJP workers cheer as the Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat halts at Thane station on Friday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) BJP workers cheer as the Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat halts at Thane station on Friday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

The Shirdi-CSMT train fare is higher as compared to the CSMT-Shirdi one, as the return train starts at 5:25 pm and reaches the CSMT station at 10:50 pm, while dinner is also served. The CSMT-Shirdi train starts from CSMT at 6:20 am and reaches Shirdi at 11:40 am, while breakfast is served if the cost is added while booking the ticket.

The normal train ticket cost for second class is Rs 895, so it will cost Rs 3,580 (excluding food cost) for a family of four. To be sure, the second class coach in an ordinary train is considered a luxury coach, and the ticket cost against Vande Bharat is still cheaper.

The travelling time via Vande Bharat Express trains between CSMT-Shirdi is five hours 20 minutes, while Solapur-CSMT is six hours 40 minutes, a reduction of nearly 1 hour 30 minutes from the existing express trains.

Meanwhile, there were several travellers in the CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat train who expressed that the current fare is reasonable and does not make much difference. They also said it provides a comfortable travelling experience, especially for elderly or senior citizens or infants.

A married couple — Diwakar Mishra (30) and Ragini Mishra (26) — who travelled with their 11-month-old daughter, said that they would prefer to travel in Vande Bharat train. “The travelling experience was wonderful… Travelling in an ordinary train has its own advantage. So there cannot be a comparison. If one is getting a ticket, including food, for Rs 900, why would not the person travel in Vande Bharat?” said Diwakar, who is a Shirdi Saibaba devotee, and usually travels by road. Sarita Atri (52), traveling with her mother-in-law Kalavati Yadav (83), also said, “…The journey is comforting, and also gives a surety that you will be assisted in case of an emergency, unlike other ordinary trains.” Atri said the ticket cost is manageable.

No ticket-less travellers would be allowed in the Vande Bharat trains, and they would be penalised double the ticket fare. School children carrying the Tricolour, and with traditional dhol played, meanwhile, welcomed passengers in the new trains at the halting station.

Meanwhile, amid the introduction of the two new Vande Bharat trains, other long-distance trains remain affected. For instance, the Punjab Mail was short-terminated at Dadar station instead of CSMT station on Friday, while the Sevagram Express train from CSMT-Nagpur was delayed by 35 minutes, said the Central Railway.