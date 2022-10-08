Mix of technical & social approach, Jalyukta Shivar 2.0 to launch soon

As announced in the first Cabinet meeting of the Eknath Shinde government on June 30, the Jalyukta Shivar scheme – pet project of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from 2014-19 – is set to make a comeback.The new version of the scheme will be a mix of technical and social approach towards water conservation, said officials.

Jalyukta Shivar 2.0 will cater to approximately 5,000 new villages, where technical works of water conservation, such as deepening and widening of water bodies as well as construction of small earthen dams and digging of farm ponds, will be undertaken.

“These villages were not covered during the 2014-2019 phase of the scheme. We are in the process of identifying the villages and soon a list will be made,” said an official from the water conservation department.

The other component of the scheme will deal with over 22,000 villages where water conservation works were carried out during 2014-19. “The work planned here is about spreading awareness about water literacy, water management and conservation principles,” the official said.

The government plans to involve a number of organisations, NGOs and corporate social responsibility initiatives to organise sessions in villages to spread the message of water conservation. “Making water available for people is one part of Jalyukta Shivar. But once it is available, one needs to use it in a manner that it lasts for a long time,” the official added.

Known as a pet project of Fadnavis, Jalyukta Shivar was introduced when he was the CM between 2014-19. The scheme got caught in a controversy when the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government ordered a probe based on a CAG report that raised questions on the project’s effectiveness.

The proposals for the newer version are in the last stage of preparation and once finalised, will be brought in front of the Cabinet, said officials, adding that even as the water conservation department is with Shinde, the deputy CM’s office is actively involved in the planning of the scheme.