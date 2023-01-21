Did not plan to kill MBBS student, she died in scuffle, accused tells police

Mittu Singh, arrested for allegedly murdering MBBS student Sadichcha Sane in November 2021, has told the police that she died after he ended up “pushing her during a scuffle” and suffered injuries to her head.

He also claimed that the two got into a scuffle after she objected to his behaviour when they were seated at the rocks on Bandra Bandstand late in the night.

The police, however, said they are taking Singh’s take on the incident with a pinch of salt, as there is no way to verify it. On Thursday, the police had invoked the murder charge against Singh, who was arrested last week.

“Singh has said that they were sitting on a rock when they got into a scuffle after she objected to his behaviour. He claimed that he did not intend to murder Sane but during the scuffle, he ended up pushing her and she died after hitting her head on a rock. He said Sane died in an accident that happened on the spur of the moment and he had no intention to kill her,” an officer said.

The officer added that Singh has also alleged that after he realised that Sane was dead, he decided to dispose her body. “He claimed that he wrapped the body in a life jacket and swam some distance into the sea with it. He then disposed the body at a spot where he believed the body would not come up to the surface.”

To trace the body, the police on Friday took the help of Navy and local divers. The divers looked for the body in the sea for hours but found nothing. “The divers will continue the search for the next few days at spots where we suspect the body may have been dumped,” the officer said. “Singh is one of the best swimmers in the area and knows the sea well. Hence, he would have taken care to ensure that the body was left at a spot from where it would not rise up to the surface.”

When contacted, Sane’s father Manish said Singh may have kidnapped and trafficked her. “Till the police get some evidence, it will not be easy to believe that my daughter has been murdered. She was a brilliant student and it is possible that Singh kidnapped and trafficked her. Last year, the police were about to close the case after the lie detector test on Singh did not yield any new information. I want to know what new facts have emerged, that he has suddenly been arrested.”

A day after Singh’s arrest, the Crime Branch had arrested Abdul Jabbar Ansari, who the police suspect assisted Singh in the crime.

The custody of the two accused will get over on Saturday. An officer said that they would be seeking further custody of the accused as their custodial interrogation needed to continue.