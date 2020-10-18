Mithun Chakraborty’s son booked for ‘rape of actress over 3-year period’

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty with his son Mahaakshay.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay was booked on Thursday for allegedly repeatedly raping an actress over a duration of three years and then forcing her into an abortion when she became pregnant. Chakraborty’s wife Yogita Bali was also named as an accused in the FIR.

According to police, in a complaint filed by the woman, Mahaakshay called her to his home in May 2015 and served her a soft drink spiked with a sedative. He then allegedly raped her after she passed out. Police said in her complaint, the woman stated that over the next three years, Mahaakshay repeatedly promised to marry her and continued to sexually assault her. He eventually married actress Madalasa Sarma in 2018 and, in the interim, forced her to abort her baby, the complaint stated.

Police also said the woman had also filed a complaint before a court in Delhi in 2018 after moving to the capital. This month, the court ruled the probe should be conducted by Mumbai Police as the alleged offence took place in its jurisdiction. Mahaakshay and his mother, who the woman claims was aware of her son’s actions, were booked for committing rape, administering her a poisonous substance, cheating and causing her to miscarry her child.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd